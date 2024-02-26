Rimsha Ijaz wins JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf ladies amateur event

LAHORE - Rimsha Ijaz emerged as title winner in the gross category of the 10th JA Zaman Memo­rial ladies amateur event that has culminated with an as­tounding success.

Nine girls played in the starting field, earning the WAGR entry for girls. Along with single handicappers, three young girls braved the thre days event, 54 holes and over 6100 yards. Rimsha Ijaz emerged victorious in the gross category, showcasing her exceptional skills with a score of 232. Close on her heels was Parkha Ijaz, secur­ing the 2nd gross position with 239 strokes, while Had­iya Osama clinched the 3rd gross spot with 290 strokes.

The net competition was specially designed to foster young talent, with 13-year-old Aleesa Rashid shining bright­ly. She won the 1st net with a combined score of 228 strokes over three rounds. Bushra Fatima and Adina Attaullah followed suit, winning the 2nd and 3rd net with scores of 234 and 248, respectively.

The senior category also saw familiar faces topping the leaderboards. Col Asif Mehdi from Garrison showcased his golfing prowess by winning the 1st gross with a score of 161 strokes, followed by Col Waqar Ahmed and Asad Khan, who secured the 2nd and 3rd gross with scores of 163 and 167, respectively.

In the net competition, Fida Tiwana from Sargodha took home the 1st net prize with a score of 145. Ahmed Said and Dr. Haider Malli won the 2nd and 3rd net with scores of 147 and 150, respectively.