Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Roads leading to Lowari tunnel open for traffic

Agencies
February 26, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

LOWER CHITRAL   -  The district administration on Sunday said that all roads leading to the Lowari tunnel have been cleared and opened for traffic. According to the district ad­ministration, the lower approach road has been completely restored for traf­fic towards Chitral and the flow of traf­fic continued on Sunday.

As per the weather alert, Deputy Com­missioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan issued necessary instruc­tions and put the machinery of NHA on standby to deal with any situation in case of heavy snow or landslide.

The administration has requested the general public and drivers of public transport to use snow chains to avoid possible slips and accidents during snowfall. It also advised travellers and tourists to avoid travelling, especially in the morning and night hours, and keep warm clothes, food and drinks while travelling to Chital.

84 nurses of LGH selected for specialisation courses

It further notified numbers of emergen­cy Control Room DC Office 0943412519, DC Control Room number Upper Dir 0944880104, Deputy Commission­er Lower Chitral WhatsApp number 03330506962, DC Media Cell Lower Chi­tral WhatsApp number 03085832947, 03439275923 and Police Emergency number 15 for the tourists and travellers in case of any emergency situation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024