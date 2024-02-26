Scooty riding trend rising in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Like other cities of the coun­try, the trend of bike riding among women is also on the rise in Sargodha. Students, teachers and working wom­en, fed up with high fairs of rickshaw and taxi, have started using their own mo­torcycles. Female scooty us­ers said it was not only eco­nomical but also a fast mode of travel to reach educational institutions and workplaces. Talking to APP here on Sun­day, Myra Ali, who works at a private bank, said: “Since the day I started riding a scooty to reach my workplace, it ended my dependency on others. For being affordable and offering quick mobility, I would suggest every girl use it,” she added.

Another scooty rider, Samia Gulzar, who is an employee at a college, said it had nothing to do with feminism or liberalism or women empowerment. “We are simple working women who leave their homes to make a living for our family. It has rid me of waiting at bus stops in rain and swel­tering heat,” she added. Par­ents are also encouraging their daughters to learn to ride a scooty so they could reach their workplaces and educational institutions without relying on others.

EIGHT HELD WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

Sargodha Police on Sun­day arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested eight ac­cused and recovered 1.3-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor, two guns, a pistol and a rifle. Cases were registered against the accused.

TIGHT SECURITY ON ‘SHAB-E-BARAT’

Sargodha police made tight security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat. A police spokesman said on Sunday that on the direction of Dis­trict Police Officer Muham­mad Faisal Kamran, police was ready at all times to provide a peaceful environ­ment to people on all reli­gious festivals and worship programs.