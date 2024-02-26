Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Scooty riding trend rising in Sargodha

Agencies
February 26, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Like other cities of the coun­try, the trend of bike riding among women is also on the rise in Sargodha. Students, teachers and working wom­en, fed up with high fairs of rickshaw and taxi, have started using their own mo­torcycles. Female scooty us­ers said it was not only eco­nomical but also a fast mode of travel to reach educational institutions and workplaces. Talking to APP here on Sun­day, Myra Ali, who works at a private bank, said: “Since the day I started riding a scooty to reach my workplace, it ended my dependency on others. For being affordable and offering quick mobility, I would suggest every girl use it,” she added.

Another scooty rider, Samia Gulzar, who is an employee at a college, said it had nothing to do with feminism or liberalism or women empowerment. “We are simple working women who leave their homes to make a living for our family. It has rid me of waiting at bus stops in rain and swel­tering heat,” she added. Par­ents are also encouraging their daughters to learn to ride a scooty so they could reach their workplaces and educational institutions without relying on others.

Fire gutted fiber door manufacturing factory in Gujranwala

EIGHT HELD WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

Sargodha Police on Sun­day arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested eight ac­cused and recovered 1.3-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor, two guns, a pistol and a rifle. Cases were registered against the accused.

TIGHT SECURITY ON ‘SHAB-E-BARAT’

Sargodha police made tight security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat. A police spokesman said on Sunday that on the direction of Dis­trict Police Officer Muham­mad Faisal Kamran, police was ready at all times to provide a peaceful environ­ment to people on all reli­gious festivals and worship programs.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024