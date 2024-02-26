Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD - Shab-e-Barat (Night of bless­ings) was observed on Sunday night with deep religious spirit and fervor across the country.

Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, repentance, and seek­ing divine blessings for Muslims, falls between the 14th and 15th day of Sha’ban — the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, was being observed on Sunday night with religious devotion.

At their homes, Muslims en­gaged in special prayers, recited from the Holy Quran, held Milad, Zikr, and other religious rituals to seek divine blessings for the well-being of humanity. Muslims worldwide prioritized prayers, fasting, charity, and religious devotion with sincere religious fervor. A large number of people flocked to various mosques to participate in congregational Isha prayers and offered special prayers to seek divine blessings.

The Auqaf Department also held Mahafil-e-Qirat, Hamd-o-Naat and Dorood-o-Salam in various mosques. The auspicious night of Shab-e-Barat presents a prime opportunity to receive the mercy and blessings of Allah, the Almighty. People observe fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

The Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory (ICT) and Rawalpindi administrations had finalised special security measures to en­sure a peaceful observance of Shab-e-Barat in the twin cities and nearby areas. Media outlets, including both print and elec­tronic, had planned to highlight the importance of the holy night through special features and editions to mark the occasion. Shab-e-Barat holds a revered status among Muslims as one of the three most sacred nights.

It is believed that on this night, Allah determines the fate and livelihood (‘rizq’) of all human beings for the upcoming year.