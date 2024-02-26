Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal in Northern Sindh

SUKKUR - Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness) was ob­served across northern Sindh including the Suk­kur and Larkana divisions with great religious zeal and solemnity. The night falls on the fifteenth day of Sha’ban and around two weeks before the begin­ning of the holy month of Ramazan. With the setting of the sun, the faithful start gathering in mosques to of­fer special prayers and seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah. Nawafil are offered throughout the night to seek blessings of the Al­mighty. Shab-e-Barat gives a chance to the people to seek forgiveness from the Almighty. It is said that the night welcomes the holy month of Ramazan. People fast the next day as a part of Sunnah. Various dishes are also made and distributed on this night. This is the best night of prayer and worship of Allah to seek His forgive­ness for their sins and the Almighty’s blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and hereafter. According to religious schol­ars, there are some nights in Islam, which are significant, sacred with grandeur and Divine Majesty and “Shab-e-Bar’at” is one of these.