Sharmila Farooqi, Sehar Kamran becomes NA members on PPP reserved seats

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has is­sued a notification of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nominated female leaders on reserved seats Sharmila Farooqui and Sa­har Kamran.

Both now became elected members of the National Assembly on the reserved seat from PPP. PPP Shazia Murri and Nafisa Shah re­signed from the reserved seat after winning the gen­eral elections.

The notification of the successful independent candidate Khizr Hussain Mazari from the Punjab Assembly seat PP 297 has also been issued.

Meanwhile, Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Sunday congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the Sindh Assembly. In his statement issued here, extended their warmest felicitation on his success. He said that the election of the Speaker in the Sindh Assembly was evidence of trust and confidence in PPP’s nominated candidate for Speaker. He said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the province and hoped that the newly elected Speaker, would continue to make great strides towards tolerance and the issues being faced by the Members of the Pro­vincial Assembly would be resolved.

Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday extended the heartiest fe­licitations to newly-elected Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, ex­pressing confidence that he would ensure the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution.

In his message issued here, he congratulated Syed Awais Shah on assuming charge as speaker of the SA.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians MPA Jameel Soomro while fe­licitating the new speaker hoped that he would fol­low the path of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto for supremacy of the Constitution. He ex­pressed confidence that the new PPP government in Sindh would work to put the country on a consistent path of progress and pros­perity and hoped that he would work for strength­ening and supremacy of the Sindh Assembly.