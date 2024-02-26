Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to eradicate poverty, unemployment

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that collective efforts are needed to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and ignorance from the country.
In a press statement, PML-N’s nominee for the prime minister slot Shehbaz Sharif also said that unity is the need of the hour to bring political and economic stability in the country. We all should join hands to bring economic stability in the country, irrespective of political differences. By adopting simplicity and austerity, most of the resources should be utilised for the welfare of the people. “Political stability and peaceful atmosphere is a must to bring foreign investment in the county,” Shehbaz Sharif said.
Also, Shehbaz called for the setting aside of differences and urged unity for the betterment of the country. He said: “The current necessity for mutual cooperation is more significant than ever.” Advocating for a simpler and more straightforward approach, Shehbaz proposed a redirection of resources towards the welfare of the people. “The country can only thrive when all its units prosper together,” he added.
The PML-N president further said that development of all provinces is equally important for him and he would leave no stone unturned for this purpose like he did in the past. He said that during his tenure as Punjab CM, his government saved billions of rupees by taking austerity measures. Alive nations face challenges with bravery and hard work. We shall move forward together to solve the problems being faced by the people,” he said. Shehbaz Sharif further said that the tenure of former PM Nawaz Sharif was an era of progress and prosperity. “We will put the country on the path of development and prosperity against under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he added.