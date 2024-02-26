Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to eradicate poverty, unemployment

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that collec­tive efforts are needed to eradicate poverty, unem­ployment, and ignorance from the country.

In a press statement, PML-N’s nominee for the prime minister slot She­hbaz Sharif also said that unity is the need of the hour to bring polit­ical and economic sta­bility in the country. We all should join hands to bring economic stability in the country, irrespec­tive of political differenc­es. By adopting simplicity and austerity, most of the resources should be uti­lised for the welfare of the people. “Political stability and peaceful atmosphere is a must to bring foreign investment in the county,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Also, Shehbaz called for the setting aside of dif­ferences and urged uni­ty for the betterment of the country. He said: “The current necessity for mu­tual cooperation is more significant than ever.” Ad­vocating for a simpler and more straightforward ap­proach, Shehbaz proposed a redirection of resources towards the welfare of the people. “The country can only thrive when all its units prosper together,” he added.

The PML-N president further said that devel­opment of all provinces is equally important for him and he would leave no stone unturned for this purpose like he did in the past. He said that during his tenure as Punjab CM, his government saved bil­lions of rupees by taking austerity measures. Alive nations face challeng­es with bravery and hard work. We shall move for­ward together to solve the problems being faced by the people,” he said. She­hbaz Sharif further said that the tenure of former PM Nawaz Sharif was an era of progress and pros­perity. “We will put the country on the path of development and pros­perity against under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he added.