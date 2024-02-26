Sindh Assembly session underway to elect new CM

The Sindh Assembly session is underway to elect a new chief minister (CM), as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is favourites to clinch the coveted seat for the fourth time.

The session is underway with Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Shah. Newly elected MPA Nadir Ali Magsi took oath as the lawmaker of the house.

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah will be up against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidate Ali Khurshidi amid a boycott by the PTI and the JI.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Saleh Shah and Naeem Kharal submitted the nomination papers to the assembly on behalf of Murad Ali Shah.

A day earlier, the assembly elected PPP’s Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed as the new speaker and deputy speaker as the majority of the lawmakers voted for them.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan People’s Party is the largest single party in Sindh Assembly with 112 members.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee, Maryam Nawaz, was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province amid a boycott of proceedings by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who has become the first-ever female chief minister of Punjab, won the elections after receiving 220 votes.