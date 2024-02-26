Speech competition held among law students on “Palestine issue & laws on wars”

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Judicial Prepara­tion Academy Jamshoro organized a speech com­petition named “Battle of Words” among the students of Law Colleges regard­ing the Palestine issue and laws on wars. The students of Sindh Law College, Jin­nah Law College, Institute of Law University of Sindh, Sindh, Mehran Institute of Law Jamshoro and other institutions participated in the competition. On this oc­casion, prizes were given to the students who won the first three positions for the best speeches. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University Dr. Nabi Bux Na­rejo, Director of Institute of Law Hyderabad Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Director of Crimi­nology Department, Uni­versity of Sindh Dr. Waheed Ahmad Abbasi distributed shields and certificates to the successful and partici­pating students.