Stakeholders stress more steps for women agri workers’ rights

KARACHI - Stakeholders at a group discussion termed the formation of Provincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA) as a mile­stone for the rights and empower­ment of women agricultural workers in Sindh, saying it would help in creating positive change in these workers life.

The event addressed the issues raised in the research report titled ‘The Hands that Feed Us: Struggles of Wom­en Agricultural Workers in Pakistan’ produced by Awaz Foundation Paki­stan: Centre for Development Services, NARI Foundation and the Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA).

The PSA is a platform of representa­tives from various relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, civil society organizations, bar councils, and representatives from media.

In his welcoming address, Iqbal Ahmed Detho, the Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, said, “A key step in raising awareness of the rights of women agricultural work­ers is the formation of the Provincial Stakeholders Alliance. To guarantee their empowerment and well-being, we must all work together to put the appropriate measures into place.”

Highlighting the responsibilities of the PSA, Detho stressed, “Active en­gagement in advocacy and coordina­tion efforts is paramount for effecting positive changes in the lives of women agricultural workers.”

The platform facilitated vital dis­cussions, including the formulation of the “Rules of Business” for The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act, 2019. Leading the discourse, Detho emphasized, “The formulation of rules of business is instrumental in provid­ing a framework for the Act’s effec­tive implementation, safeguarding the rights of women agricultural workers.”

Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, introduced the project and the purpose of the PSA, em­phasizing, “This platform aims to be a catalyst for positive change, ensuring the rights and empowerment of wom­en agricultural workers are prioritized and protected by ensuring the passage of rules of business and implementa­tion of The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019.”

“The Women Agricultural Work­ers Act, 2019, represents a significant stride towards women’s empower­ment; however, the absence of rules of business hampers its implementation. The primary agenda of today’s intro­ductory meeting is to deliberate and formulate the rules of business for this legislation,” he said.

Zia ur Rehman expressed that PSA will coordinate to enhance advocacy ef­forts to promote rights based and co­ordinated approach for the passage of rules of business of “The Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act, 2019 and will also serve as advocates for reforming related laws, increased programs and increased budget allocation for support of women agricultural workers.

Omar Dawoodjee, Director (Opera­tions and Resource Mobilization FO­RUM-ASIA), gave the concluding re­marks for the meeting. He shared that with the help of their partners, they are working on capacity building of gov­ernment officials, marginalized com­munities, and civil society. He empha­sized the improvement of working environment for women and the need for implementation of the Sindh Wom­en Agricultural Workers Act, 2019.