Unhealed wounds

The recent winding down of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest in Islamabad has left a bitter taste in the mouth. For weeks, families braved harsh conditions to bring attention to the enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings in their province. Their hope was for dialogue, understanding, and a path towards reconciliation. Instead, they were met with indifference and a heavy hand.
The use of force against peaceful protesters in the capital deepened their sense of alienation and despair. This was not merely the end of a protest; it was a missed opportunity for the state to bridge the gap and begin a meaningful conversation. The silence of government functionaries and the pressure from state institutions only served to exacerbate the pain and frustration of these families. Their grievances remain unaddressed, their wounds undressed.
The path to reconciliation will not be easy. It demands introspection, empathy, and a firm commitment to justice and equity. It demands genuine engagement with the affected families, and a willingness to listen and learn from their pain. This is not a time for indifference or empty gestures. The state must act. It must initiate dialogue, acknowledge the suffering of its citizens, and work towards a future built on mutual respect and understanding. Only then can the wounds of the past begin to heal, and a new dawn break for all Pakistanis.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.