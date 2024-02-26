Monday, February 26, 2024
Unhealed wounds

February 26, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The recent winding down of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest in Islamabad has left a bitter taste in the mouth. For weeks, families braved harsh conditions to bring attention to the enforced dis­appearances and extra-judicial kill­ings in their province. Their hope was for dialogue, understanding, and a path towards reconciliation. Instead, they were met with indif­ference and a heavy hand.

The use of force against peaceful protesters in the capital deepened their sense of alienation and despair. This was not merely the end of a pro­test; it was a missed opportunity for the state to bridge the gap and begin a meaningful conversation. The si­lence of government functionaries and the pressure from state institu­tions only served to exacerbate the pain and frustration of these fami­lies. Their grievances remain unad­dressed, their wounds undressed.

The path to reconciliation will not be easy. It demands introspec­tion, empathy, and a firm commit­ment to justice and equity. It de­mands genuine engagement with the affected families, and a willing­ness to listen and learn from their pain. This is not a time for indiffer­ence or empty gestures. The state must act. It must initiate dialogue, acknowledge the suffering of its citizens, and work towards a future built on mutual respect and under­standing. Only then can the wounds of the past begin to heal, and a new dawn break for all Pakistanis.

SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,

Larkana.

