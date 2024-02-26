UoS to host “Research Arena 2024” on March 1

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha is going to host its first ever week-long “Research Arena 2024” starting from March 1st, 2024. This Research Arena will serve as a platform for scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, and experts across the globe to engage in a myriad of activities aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge dissemination. The Research Arena 2024 will feature a diverse array of activities, including national and international conferences, Art exhibitions, food exhibitions, group discussions, expert meetings, Fem Preneur, Panel Discussions, Colloquiums, panel experts, workshops, Artists Talks, webinars, seminars, outreach, and trainings. The week-long Research Arena to pave way for academia and society by generating new insights, fostering critical thinking, and inspiring transformative ideas. It will serve as a nexus for interdisciplinary exchange and collaborations, propelling the frontiers of knowledge forward while addressing contemporary challenges and opportunities.