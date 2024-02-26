Monday, February 26, 2024
UoS to host “Research Arena 2024” on March 1

February 26, 2024
SARGODHA  -  The University of Sargodha is going to host its first ever week-long “Research Arena 2024” starting from March 1st, 2024. This Research Arena will serve as a platform for scholars, artists, entrepreneurs, and experts across the globe to engage in a myriad of ac­tivities aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge dissemination. The Research Arena 2024 will feature a diverse array of activities, includ­ing national and international conferences, Art exhi­bitions, food exhibitions, group discussions, expert meetings, Fem Preneur, Panel Discussions, Colloqui­ums, panel experts, workshops, Artists Talks, webi­nars, seminars, outreach, and trainings. The week-long Research Arena to pave way for academia and society by generating new insights, fostering critical thinking, and inspiring transformative ideas. It will serve as a nexus for interdisciplinary exchange and collaborations, propelling the frontiers of knowl­edge forward while addressing contemporary chal­lenges and opportunities.

