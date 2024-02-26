USC cuts oil, ghee prices for public relief before Ramazan

ISLAMABAD - The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced relief for the general public before Ramazan by slashing the prices of various brands of oil, ghee, tea and detergents by up to 17 percent with immediate effect.

The Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various brands of ghee, cooking oil, tea, dishwashing soap and washing powder, said a notification issued here. The relief announced by USC will be applicable to general public. The relief in prices will be applica­ble immediately and it is separate from Ramzan relief package, which is starting from March 4, and will be only provided to BISP beneficia­ries through targeted subsidy.

As per the notification, the pric­es of various brands of ghee/cook­ing oil have been reduced by up to Rs 100 per kilogram/litre, tea leaves have been slashed down by Rs 110/800 gram and soaps/deter­gent by up Rs 161/4kg pack.

There are 11 different brands of oil/ghee are being sold at USC stores across Pakistan and relief was provided on all the brands. The price of one cooking oil brand at utility stores has been reduced by Rs 100 per liter from Rs 590/kg to Rs 490/kg and the price of ghee has been slashed by Rs 54/kg to Rs 428/kg from Rs 482/kg.

The price of branded tea has been reduced by Rs 110/ 800-gram packs and now will be available at the USC stores at Rs 2085 against the previous rate of Rs 2195.

Similarly, the prices of various brands of washing powders have been reduced by Rs 187/6kg, Rs 124/3.6kg, Rs 124/4kg, Rs 116 and Rs 94 per various quantity of packs.

The prices of various brands of dishwashing soaps have been slashed by Rs 161/4kg, from Rs 1159 to Rs 998, Rs 49 for two 500ML from Rs 444 to Rs 395. The price of soap pack of 100gm/5 has been reduced by Rs 109 from Rs 505 to Rs 396.

An official source told The Na­tion, that the relief package under the Ramazan relief package 2024 will start from March 4 and will continue till the end of the month.

According to the official, subsidy will be given on 19 items including flour-sugar-ghee-cooking oil-rice-pulses-dates-besan-milk-beverages and spices. The targeted subsidy will available to beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support program (BISP).

It is worth to mention here that the federal government has decid­ed to give a Ramazan relief package worth more than Rs 7.49 billion to utility stores during Ramzan 2024, which is two and a half billion ru­pees more than the Rs 5 billion of the subsidy provided during the last year’s Ramazan package.