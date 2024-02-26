Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Utility Stores reduces prices ahead of Ramazan

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Utility Stores Cor­poration on Sunday reduced the prices of various items ahead of Ramazan along with the reports that rates of more essential items will be reduced under the Ramazan relief package next month. USC represen­tative claimed that rates of a number of brands of cooking oil, tea, ghee, and other products have been reduced. 

The price of ghee and cooking oil was re­duced by four to 100 rupees per kg. Addi­tionally, a packet of branded tea weighing 800 grams was re­duced by Rs100. The Utility Stores spokes­woman claimed that more price reductions under the Ramazan assistance package will begin next month.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024