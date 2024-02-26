Value of China’s privately offered funds hits 20.33tr yuan by end Jan

BEIJING - The value of China’s privately offered funds stood at 20.33 trillion yuan (about 2.86 tril­lion US dollars) at the end of January 2024, industrial data showed. A breakdown of this to­tal revealed that equity investment funds, with a total worth of 11.07 trillion yuan, formed the largest category, followed by securities investment funds and venture investment funds, according to the Asset Management As­sociation of China. The number of registered privately offered funds had stood at 153,756 by the end of January. Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organisation that represents China’s mutual fund industry.