Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WAF activists accelerate mobilisation for ensuring participation

APP
February 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A del­egation of Women action forum and Regional Coordi­nator HRCP Ghufrana Arain visited Hari Camp and Sikan­dar Abad camp and invited farmers,labourers and wom­en residing there to partici­pate in Aurat Azadi March. On this occasion WAF activist Dr Haseen Musarat interact­ed with women and apprised them about legislation for ensuring their rights, health and education. Women ex­pressed their views about economic self sufficiency and significance about the trans­port. HRCP activist Ghufrana Arain informed about provid­ing transport facility to wom­en for attending Aurat Azadi March. Renowned writer Najma Panhwar expressed her views on girls education. Meanwhile women living in camps communicated their problems including unavail­ability of water, electricity and gas. They also apprised WAF actvisits that despite hard working they could not have equipped their chil­dren with education and no permanent basic facility was being provided due to non registration of camps.

Kingdom Animalia

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024