WAF activists accelerate mobilisation for ensuring participation

HYDERABAD - A del­egation of Women action forum and Regional Coordi­nator HRCP Ghufrana Arain visited Hari Camp and Sikan­dar Abad camp and invited farmers,labourers and wom­en residing there to partici­pate in Aurat Azadi March. On this occasion WAF activist Dr Haseen Musarat interact­ed with women and apprised them about legislation for ensuring their rights, health and education. Women ex­pressed their views about economic self sufficiency and significance about the trans­port. HRCP activist Ghufrana Arain informed about provid­ing transport facility to wom­en for attending Aurat Azadi March. Renowned writer Najma Panhwar expressed her views on girls education. Meanwhile women living in camps communicated their problems including unavail­ability of water, electricity and gas. They also apprised WAF actvisits that despite hard working they could not have equipped their chil­dren with education and no permanent basic facility was being provided due to non registration of camps.