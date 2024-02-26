Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Waqar Mehdi concerned over delay in convening NA session

APP
February 26, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh’s Secretary General Senator Waqar Mehdi on Sunday ex­pressed concern over the delay in convening the National As­sembly session by the President of Pakistan.

In a statement, Senator Mehdi stated that a delay in conven­ing the NA session within time would be an unconstitutional act. He requested the President of Pakistan to immediately con­vene a National Assembly ses­sion in response to the summa­ry submitted by the Caretaker Prime Minister.

Waqar Mehdi said the presi­dent was bound to follow the constitution instead of adhering to the party affiliation. After the issuance of notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the submission of summary by the Caretaker Prime Minis­ter, the President is bound to convene the National Assembly session, Senator Mehdi said and added if the session was not con­vened it would be a violation of the constitution.

Kingdom Animalia

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024