Waqar Mehdi concerned over delay in convening NA session

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh’s Secretary General Senator Waqar Mehdi on Sunday ex­pressed concern over the delay in convening the National As­sembly session by the President of Pakistan.

In a statement, Senator Mehdi stated that a delay in conven­ing the NA session within time would be an unconstitutional act. He requested the President of Pakistan to immediately con­vene a National Assembly ses­sion in response to the summa­ry submitted by the Caretaker Prime Minister.

Waqar Mehdi said the presi­dent was bound to follow the constitution instead of adhering to the party affiliation. After the issuance of notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the submission of summary by the Caretaker Prime Minis­ter, the President is bound to convene the National Assembly session, Senator Mehdi said and added if the session was not con­vened it would be a violation of the constitution.