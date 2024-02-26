We can work towards a society where rule of law prevails: Bilawal

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari has extended heartfelt congratu­lations to the recently elected office-bearers of dif­ferent High Court Bar Associations of the country.

He applauds the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law.

He extended greetings to newly elected of­fice bearers of bar associations, including Islam­abad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), High Court Bar Association Hyderabad (HCBAH), and Multan High Court Bar Association (MHCBA).

He extended his best wishes to the newly elect­ed President of IHCBA, Riasat Ali Azad, President of LHCBA, Asad Manzoor Butt, Ayaz Tunio of HC­BAH and Advocate Sajjad Haider Metla of MHBA, among others. He further said that the bar associa­tions play a pivotal role in upholding the suprema­cy of the constitution and the principles of justice, adding that the newly elected office-bearers have a significant responsibility in maintaining the in­tegrity of our legal institutions and fostering an environment where justice prevails.

The PPP chairman said that as the creator of the 1973 constitution, his party takes pride in its historical role in shaping and strengthening the foundation of the country. “We reaffirm our com­mitment to the constitution and its principles, em­phasizing our dedication to the rule of law. We believe in fostering a collaborative relationship with the legal community to strengthen the foun­dations of our democracy. Together, we can work towards a society where justice, equality, and the rule of law prevail,” he added.