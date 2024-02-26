Week-long nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

A week-long nationwide anti-polio campaign began today.

Polio workers visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children below the age of five.

Forty-five point eight million (45.8 million) children are expected to be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the second drive of this year.

Children will also be given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, anti-polio drive started in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts in first phase today.

More than six-hundred thousand children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign. In second phase, anti-polio drive will be conducted in thirty-three districts of the province from 3rd to 9th of March.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have also been made to provide security to the polio workers and police and rangers personnel will remain with the teams especially in the sensitive areas.