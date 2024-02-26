WFME grants accreditation to PMDC

ISLAMABAD - The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) has granted accreditation to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for maintaining the highest standard of medical education in Pakistan.
With the remarkable feat of being granted the WFME Recognition Status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years and PM&DC being WFME accredited, all the Pakistani students become eligible to apply for ECFMG and USMLE.
Achieving WFME recognition will enable Pakistan’s medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
WFME has an official relationship with the WHO, representing the medical education and training of medical doctors worldwide. The WFME recognition delivers an independent, transparent, and rigorous method of ensuring that accreditation of medical schools worldwide is at an internationally acceptable and high standard.
WFME evaluated the compliance of accreditation agencies with defined criteria. The accreditation from WFME signifies that PM&DC’s medical education programs meet international benchmarks for quality and excellence.
It reflects the council’s dedication to providing a robust and globally competitive medical education framework for aspiring healthcare professionals in Pakistan. The PM&DC team, under the leadership of President Rizwan Taj, undertook the WFME recognition process and achieved this historic milestone.
President PM&DC Prof Rizwan Taj expressed in a statement, “We are thrilled to receive recognition from WFME, a testament to our continuous efforts to elevate medical education standards in the country.
This achievement opens new avenues for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are well-equipped to meet international healthcare standards. Dr Rizwan added that in pursuit of goals, PM&DC required some direction and long-term relationships with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).