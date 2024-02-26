WFME grants accreditation to PMDC

ISLAMABAD - The World Federation for Medical Edu­cation (WFME) has granted accredita­tion to the Pakistan Medical and Den­tal Council (PMDC) for maintaining the highest standard of medical education in Pakistan.

With the remarkable feat of being granted the WFME Recognition Status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years and PM&DC being WFME accredited, all the Pakistani students become eligible to apply for ECFMG and USMLE.

Achieving WFME recognition will en­able Pakistan’s medical graduates to pur­sue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME rec­ognition, such as the United States, Cana­da, Australia, and New Zealand.

WFME has an official relationship with the WHO, representing the medical education and training of medical doc­tors worldwide. The WFME recognition delivers an independent, transparent, and rigorous method of ensuring that accreditation of medical schools world­wide is at an internationally acceptable and high standard.

WFME evaluated the compliance of accreditation agencies with defined cri­teria. The accreditation from WFME sig­nifies that PM&DC’s medical education programs meet international bench­marks for quality and excellence.

It reflects the council’s dedication to providing a robust and globally com­petitive medical education framework for aspiring healthcare professionals in Pakistan. The PM&DC team, under the leadership of President Rizwan Taj, un­dertook the WFME recognition process and achieved this historic milestone.

President PM&DC Prof Rizwan Taj ex­pressed in a statement, “We are thrilled to receive recognition from WFME, a testament to our continuous efforts to elevate medical education standards in the country.

This achievement opens new avenues for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are well-equipped to meet international healthcare stan­dards. Dr Rizwan added that in pur­suit of goals, PM&DC required some direction and long-term relationships with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Educa­tion (WFME).