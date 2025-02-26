8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian

KASUR - The police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in a crackdown launched against kite flying and recovered hundreds of kites and strings in tehsil Chunian. The police have registered cases against the accused. A police spokesperson said that the crackdown on kite flying started on the directions of Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan.In a press release, the DPO said the district police were taking possible measures to curb this dangerous sport in the district, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.