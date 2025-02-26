Wednesday, February 26, 2025
8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR  -  The police on Tuesday arrested eight persons in a crackdown launched against kite flying and recovered hundreds of kites and strings in tehsil Chunian. The police have registered cases against the accused. A police spokesperson said that the crackdown on kite flying started on the directions of Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan.In a press release, the DPO said  the district police were taking possible measures to curb this dangerous sport in the district, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Staff Reporter

