Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Thursday

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Thursday
Web Desk
6:56 PM | February 26, 2025
National

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to visit Islamabad for a one-day tour, diplomatic sources confirm.

During his visit, he will be awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, at a special ceremony.

Sheikh Khaled is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

A key figure in Abu Dhabi’s financial and economic affairs, Sheikh Khaled serves on the boards of ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

He has also held prominent national security roles, including as Deputy National Security Adviser.

Appointed Crown Prince in March 2023, his visit marks a significant step in strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025