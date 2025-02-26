Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan on Thursday

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to visit Islamabad for a one-day tour, diplomatic sources confirm.

During his visit, he will be awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, at a special ceremony.

Sheikh Khaled is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

A key figure in Abu Dhabi’s financial and economic affairs, Sheikh Khaled serves on the boards of ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

He has also held prominent national security roles, including as Deputy National Security Adviser.

Appointed Crown Prince in March 2023, his visit marks a significant step in strengthening economic, trade, and investment ties between the UAE and Pakistan.