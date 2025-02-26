Another Loan

After the recent visit by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Pakistan, which concluded after meetings with multiple branches of the Pakistani government and confirmed that the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program is proceeding smoothly, it now appears that Pakistan is once again seeking further financing—this time under the guise of climate funding. A new four-member IMF delegation has arrived in Pakistan to discuss green budgeting, climate impact tracking, reporting mechanisms, and project funding with federal and provincial authorities. The objective is to explore how Pakistan can secure up to $1.5 billion in additional climate resilience funds. While Pakistan is undeniably one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods that submerged a third of the country, the deeper issue remains its unsustainable reliance on debt, which has placed its economic stability in serious jeopardy.

Notably, while climate financing is the official justification for this potential new loan, it coincides with Islamabad’s request for an additional $1.5 billion to supplement the existing $7 billion IMF program. This suggests that while a portion of the funds may be allocated to climate-related initiatives, the government is primarily seeking another influx of foreign exchange to keep the economy afloat. By labeling it as climate financing or development aid, the transaction may appear more palatable, but in reality, these are still loans—debt that Pakistan must eventually repay. Instead of continually resorting to external borrowing, Pakistan must prioritise structural reforms to restore financial stability.

This latest IMF deal must also be considered alongside the World Bank’s financing agreements, which provide significantly larger sums than the $1.5 billion currently being discussed. Pakistan cannot afford to continue sinking under a mountain of debt owed to Western-controlled international financial organisations while also remaining financially dependent on strategic partners. This unsustainable model of economic management threatens the country’s autonomy. The government must exercise fiscal discipline, implement meaningful reforms, and navigate this crisis without seeking yet another loan that will only tighten the noose of foreign dependency.