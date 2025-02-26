Aqib Javed defends squad selection after Pakistan’s Champions Trophy loss

Pakistan cricket team head coach defended his squad selection following the team’s disappointing performances in the , attributing the loss to India to the latter’s pitch advantage. Addressing a press conference, he emphasized that the playing XI was chosen based on merit and performance.

Javed highlighted the importance of experience in high-stakes clashes like Pakistan-India, stating that India’s seasoned squad played a decisive role in their victory. “Had Pakistan set a target of 280-300 runs, we could have been in contention,” he said.

He dismissed criticism regarding team selection, explaining that injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman led to choices like Khushdil Shah. He also defended the balance of the team, stressing the necessity of an ideal ODI combination with seven batters and four bowlers.

Addressing concerns over bowling, Javed asserted that Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf remain Pakistan’s best fast-bowling options. He also pointed out the squad’s relative inexperience, noting that many players have played fewer than 50 ODIs.

Acknowledging the team’s overall dip in form since the tri-series, Javed admitted that improvement across all departments is essential for future success. He urged players to step up, particularly in the absence of key batters like Saim and Fakhar, and called for patience amid criticism.