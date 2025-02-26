ATC grants police four-day remand of 52 PTI workers

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police four-day custody of 52 PTI activists in a case pertaining to protests and vandalising the public property on November 26.

The 63 PTI workers were produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra after identification parade. The defense lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.

The court discharged 11 accused as they were not identified as offender during the identification parade. However, the other 52 accused were given in the custody of police on four days remand.

Meanwhile, The 122 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday submitted assurance affidavits on the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in line of protests of November 26.

The IHC’s division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar had granted bail to the PTI activists and ordered them to submit the affidavits stating that they wouldn’t repeat the offense again.

The court had conditioned the bails with the submission of affidavits.

Lawyer Murtaza Hassan Toori submitted the affidavits on behalf of the workers which assured that the accused wouldn’t be part of such activity in future. The lawyer said that the allegations leveled against the accused in the FIR are baseless.