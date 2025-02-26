Wednesday, February 26, 2025
ATC revokes Asad Umar’s bail in May 9 cases

Web Desk
5:58 PM | February 26, 2025
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday canceled former PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in three cases related to the May 9 incidents.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul revoked Umar’s interim bail due to his absence from the hearing.

The former federal minister faces charges of arson, violence, and vandalism in cases registered at Jinnah House Lahore and Askari Town police stations.

Last year, Umar had denied reports of joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), stating that he could not even think of leaving PTI.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore ATC, he dismissed the rumors as “mere propaganda” and clarified that he was in Lahore but had not joined any party. He also advised Fawad Chaudhry to remain calm and avoid harsh remarks.

