Australia, South Africa share points as rain washes out Rawalpindi match

LAHORE - The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 showdown between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Continuous showers throughout the afternoon left the ground unplayable, preventing even the toss from taking place. Match officials made multiple inspections but ultimately deemed the conditions unfit for play, forcing the game to be called off.

As a result, both Australia and South Africa received one point each. Following their respective victories in the opening round, the two teams now sit at the top of the points table. South Africa holds the No. 1 spot with three points, courtesy of a superior net run rate (NRR) of +2.140, while Australia follows in second place with an NRR of +0.475.England and Afghanistan, who lost their first matches, occupy third and fourth place, respectively. England currently has an NRR of -0.475, while Afghanistan sits at the bottom with -2.140.

Both teams entered this contest riding high on confidence after securing dominant wins in their opening encounters.Australia began their campaign with a thrilling chase against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. England had set a mammoth Champions Trophy record total of 351/8, propelled by Ben Duckett’s breathtaking 165 off 143 balls. However, the Aussies responded in style, successfully overhauling the target in 47.3 overs, thanks to Josh Inglis’ electrifying 120 off 86 balls.

Meanwhile, South Africa made a resounding statement with a 107-run victory over Afghanistan. The Proteas posted 315/6, built on a well-paced century by Ryan Rickelton, while captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram contributed crucial fifties. Their bowlers then dismantled Afghanistan for 208, sealing a comprehensive win.

With the rain playing spoilsport, both teams will now look ahead to their upcoming matches. Australia is set to face Afghanistan in Lahore, while South Africa will take on England in what promises to be another high-stakes battle.