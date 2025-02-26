Bilawal says 26th Amendment a compromise, PPP committed to democracy

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari acknowledged that the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment was a result of compromise with other political forces.

Speaking at the Oxford Union, he noted that while it may not be exactly as he would have drafted, the PPP played a constructive role in shaping the legislation by engaging with the opposition despite having the necessary votes.

Bilawal reiterated the PPP’s commitment to democracy, constitutional rights, and devolution, emphasizing that the party has always championed rights-based politics. He welcomed criticism, stating that it helps improve governance and policymaking.

Discussing the broader state of democracy in Pakistan, Bilawal admitted that the country’s democratic institutions were not as strong as those in centuries-old democracies. However, he pointed out that Pakistan was not alone in facing global challenges such as populism, misinformation, and the erosion of political norms.

On the 26th Amendment, he explained that it was a long-standing goal of the Charter of Democracy to establish a constitutional court. Passed in October last year, the judiciary-focused amendment paved the way for forming constitutional benches. Bilawal stressed that the PPP believes in dialogue and engagement rather than imposing its views, working with opposition figures like Maulana Fazlur Rehman to reach a consensus.

He also defended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Peca) Amendment Bill 2025, acknowledging that while not perfect, it was an improvement over the initial draft, which included extreme penalties like 30-year prison sentences for social media offenses. The amended law, passed in January despite protests from journalists, introduced new definitions, regulatory bodies, and stricter penalties for spreading false information.

The legislation led to the creation of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and the Social Media Protection Tribunal. Bilawal noted that the PPP had opposed the original version when introduced by Imran Khan’s government and worked to refine the law through amendments.

As the third-largest party in the National Assembly, Bilawal acknowledged that the PPP could not dictate terms but aimed to positively influence legislative affairs through dialogue and negotiation.