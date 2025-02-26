BISE declares 97 centres sensitive for upcoming SSC-I exams

Rawalpindi - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Examinations (BISE) has declared as many as 97 centres as sensitive for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate Annul-I (SSC-I) 2025 examinations.

This was shared during a meeting of the BISE officials with Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khatak held here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, BISE Controller Exams Tanveer Asghar Awan, deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jehlum and Murree, director colleges, and chief executive officer education.

In a press release, the BISE revealed that out of total 399 examination centres, 97 had been declared sensitive. Among the sensitive centres, 37 fall in Rawalpindi district, 17 in Jehlum, 15 in Attock, 11 in Talagang, nine in Murree, and eight in Chakwal.

The SSC-I examinations that start from March 4 will accommodate 120,024 students in total. In his briefing, the BISE chairman said that fool proof security measures had been made to conduct the examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to visit the centres during the exams to review the arrangements and carry out scrutiny of the invigilation staff. The commissioner further said that section 144 needed to be imposed inside the examination centres and if necessary security cameras must be installed. Saying the absence of the invigilators would be unacceptable, the divisional commissioner said that FIRs would be lodged against the staff in case irregularities were found during the examination process.

The BISE has already announced that personnel of special branch of respective district police will monitor the examination process at the centres.