Bushra Ansari honored with UK Parliament’s Star of Pakistan Award

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has been awarded the Star of Pakistan by the UK Parliament, becoming the first female drama actor from Pakistan to receive this prestigious honor.

The accolade was presented by MP Yasmin Qureshi at an event organized by the British Asian Society and Samara Events UK.

Recognized for her outstanding contributions to Pakistani drama and the entertainment industry, Ansari expressed gratitude for the honor, highlighting the global impact of Pakistani dramas in promoting culture, attire, and the Urdu language.

“It is a privilege to receive this honor in such a prestigious setting,” she said. She also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "So happy to receive the honor at the British Parliament today! Thank you, God."

With a legacy spanning decades, Bushra Ansari has excelled as an actress, comedian, singer, and playwright, redefining excellence across multiple genres.

Her work has entertained millions and shaped the landscape of Pakistani television and cinema, making her one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Beyond entertainment, she has been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment, proving that passion and dedication can break barriers. Her commitment aligns with the broader mission of organizations like the Labour Asians Society, which promotes equality, inclusion, and social change.