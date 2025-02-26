China’s AI model ‘DeepSeek’ poised to challenge US dominance

ISLAMABAD - A new report by Chinese academics predicts that “DeepSeek”, a homegrown AI Large Language Model (LLM) launched in January 2025, could propel China to global AI leadership by 2030, challenging long-held US dominance. The report, released at a seminar held in Beijing on February 23 predicts that China’s AI development, led by the DeepSeek model will surpass the United States by 2030. It argues that DeepSeek’s “low-cost, high-performance, and open-source” strategy has triggered a “technological, cognitive, and geopolitical leap” that could reshape global tech and economic power dynamics.

Hosted by Renmin University and organized by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY), the event attracted attention from industry experts, think tanks, and media.

Experts believe that this breakthrough could not only reshape the AI industry but also alter the global geopolitical landscape, shifting power dynamics and giving developing countries a stronger voice in technological advancements.

Wang Wen, Dean of RDCY, shared firsthand observations, “I just got back from Malaysia three days ago - met a bunch of Malaysian politicians and professors, they were all talking about DeepSeek, and how Chinese AI developers are making this technology freely available to Malaysians.

This is real global tech sharing, breaking away from those centralized AI ecosystems dominated by Western tech giants.”

The report also emphasizes how DeepSeek challenges traditional Western perceptions of China’s technological capabilities and signals a shift in the global tech competition.

After DeepSeek-R1’s January launch sent Nvidia’s stock price plunging and sharply eroded valuations across other tech giants, some observers labeled this development a “Sputnik moment” in the U.S.-China AI competition, marking a pivotal challenge to American technological dominance. Analysts note that this breakthrough marks a turning point for the industry, one that could impact the future of U.S. markets, technology policies, and global strategies.

The report concludes by predicting that, despite current gaps in areas like AI patents and computing resources, China’s vast data and rapidly advancing technology will position it to lead the AI revolution within the next decade.

It also highlights the importance of international collaboration and responsible AI development to ensure that the technology benefits society globally.