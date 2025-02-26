Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

China’s AI model ‘DeepSeek’ poised to challenge US dominance

NEWS WIRE
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, International

ISLAMABAD  -  A new report by Chinese academics predicts that “DeepSeek”, a homegrown AI Large Language Model (LLM) launched in January 2025, could propel China to global AI leadership by 2030, challenging long-held US dominance. The report, released at a seminar held in Beijing on February 23 predicts that China’s AI development, led by the DeepSeek model will surpass the United States by 2030. It argues that DeepSeek’s “low-cost, high-performance, and open-source” strategy has triggered a “technological, cognitive, and geopolitical leap” that could reshape global tech and economic power dynamics.

Hosted by Renmin University and organized by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY), the event attracted attention from industry experts, think tanks, and media.

Experts believe that this breakthrough could not only reshape the AI industry but also alter the global geopolitical landscape, shifting power dynamics and giving developing countries a stronger voice in technological advancements.

Govt to expedite PIA privatisation

Wang Wen, Dean of RDCY, shared firsthand observations, “I just got back from Malaysia three days ago - met a bunch of Malaysian politicians and professors, they were all talking about DeepSeek, and how Chinese AI developers are making this technology freely available to Malaysians.

This is real global tech sharing, breaking away from those centralized AI ecosystems dominated by Western tech giants.”

The report also emphasizes how DeepSeek challenges traditional Western perceptions of China’s technological capabilities and signals a shift in the global tech competition.

After DeepSeek-R1’s January launch sent Nvidia’s stock price plunging and sharply eroded valuations across other tech giants, some observers labeled this development a “Sputnik moment” in the U.S.-China AI competition, marking a pivotal challenge to American technological dominance. Analysts note that this breakthrough marks a turning point for the industry, one that could impact the future of U.S. markets, technology policies, and global strategies.

National Crypto Council on the cards

The report concludes by predicting that, despite current gaps in areas like AI patents and computing resources, China’s vast data and rapidly advancing technology will position it to lead the AI revolution within the next decade.

It also highlights the importance of international collaboration and responsible AI development to ensure that the technology benefits society globally.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025