With all due respect, I am writing to highlight the urgent issue of climate change in Pakistan. Over the past few years, our country has experienced increasingly severe weather, causing significant harm to the environment, economy, and lives of ordinary citizens.

One of the most affected regions is the beautiful coastal city of Gwadar in Balochistan, where heavy rainfall and flooding have caused widespread destruction. The floods have washed away homes, damaged roads, and disrupted daily life. Additionally, rising sea levels pose a major threat to our coastal areas, with increased wave activity eroding shorelines and displacing many families from their homes.

The situation is worsening every year. If no action is taken, the people of Gwadar will face even greater danger, with their homes and livelihoods at risk. The government must act swiftly to implement a strong climate change policy. This should include investing in improved drainage systems to prevent flooding and constructing more resilient infrastructure.

Climate change is a global crisis, but its effects are being felt right here in Balochistan. We urge the government of Pakistan to address this growing threat before it becomes an irreversible disaster.

SHAZIA NASEER,

Hub.