CM Bugti reacts to Omar Ayub’s statement on Balochistan’s situation

Opposition Leader demands removal of Mohsin Naqvi from post of PCB chairman.

QUETTA/ SARGODHA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday termed the statement of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khan regarding the law and order situation in the Balochistan province as irresponsible and invited him to visit all the districts of Balochistan.

He said that should come here to visit every district of Balochistan, the state is very important and keep Balochistan away from dirty politics. He expressed these views on Tuesday while talking to reporters during his visit to Jafarabad, The Chief Minister said that he was surprised by the statement of the Opposition Leader because it is irresponsible and far from reality.

He clarified that such statements should be avoided and the ground realities of Balochistan should be discussed. He also condemn the statement of opposition leader Umar Ayub that we have to look at the state first, the state is more important than politics, no one should harm the state for political interests.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that we are ready for talks with everyone because our goal is to put Balochistan on the path of development

He made it clear that the provincial government’s top priority is the socio-economic development of Balochistan and all possible steps are being taken for this purpose.

The CM said that we have to take Balochistan towards development and would not allow any obstacle to succeed in this journey.

Earlier, during his visit to Jafarabad, tribal elders and dignitaries met the Chief Minister of Balochistan where he thanked them for ending the twenty-year-old dispute between the two factions of the Bugti tribes. Addressing a press conference in Sargodha, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ayub said: “We are not allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.” He lamented the situation prevailing in Balochistan. “We cannot support the matters pertaining to the missing persons in Balochistan.” Taking a jibe at the rulers, Ayub asserted, “The current rulers are not having a mandate. We are having a meeting with the parties under the supervision of Mahmood Khan Achakzai in line with the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan,” said Ayub. Expressing his thoughts on the Pakistan national cricket team’s latest debacle in the Champions Trophy 2025, he slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, saying, “The failure of the Pakistan cricket is started from the top-level hierarchy from Mohsin Naqvi. He [Mohsin Naqvi] should be removed from the post of the PCB chairman.”