CM Murad launches Bhutto Scholarship scheme at Oxford University

SUKKUR - Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the launch of the Bhutto Scholarship Program at Oxford University during his address at the Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design, and Heritage, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister praised Oxford University, stating that it is one of the world’s top universities. He also highlighted the connection between the Bhutto family and Oxford University, mentioning that the founding father, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had studied at Oxford. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also graduated from Oxford University. The Chief Minister announced that the Sindh government will offer six scholarships to Oxford University, with three scholarships in the name of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for boys and three in the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for girls.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the students of Sindh will have to secure admission to Oxford University based on their merit. He assured that the Sindh government will provide all necessary resources to support the students. The Chief Minister congratulated the administration of Aror University and announced that the Sindh government will provide scholarships to the university. He also announced that he will provide laptops to the students on their request.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur to ensure that all students focus on their education, and the Sindh government will provide all necessary facilities. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Vice-Chancellor of Aror University, faculty members, and students.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II at Sukkur IBA University. The festival is organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Shaikh, and others.

In his address, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and praised the literary and cultural activities in Sukkur. He emphasized the importance of promoting education, research, innovation, and economic development in the region.

The festival aims to bring together writers, poets, scholars, and artists from diverse backgrounds to share their ideas, experiences, and creativity. It features discussions on various topics, including arts, culture, economy, environment, technology, and more.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Sindh. He assured the audience that the Sindh government would continue to support and patronize literary and cultural activities in the province.

Other notable attendees included Nasir Hussain Shah, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Shaikh, District Council Sukkur Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Ali Hasan Zardari, Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Tariq Rafi, Owais Qadir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Farooq Shah, Madad Ali Sindhi, Mumtaz Bukhari, Zahid Khund, Ghazi Salahuddin, and MNA Noman Islam Shaikh.

Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi, Manwar Saeed, and Adeeba Noorulhuda Shah also graced the occasion.

The event was moderated by Huma Mir, and Muhammad Ahmad Shah, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, thanked the guests and participants for their presence.

The festival is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and the importance of promoting literary and cultural activities in the country.

In his keynote address, Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed emphasized the need for the younger generation to connect with their cultural heritage. He praised the efforts of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in promoting literary and cultural activities in the region. Renowned Writer, Ms Noor-ul-Huda Shah, in her keynote address, emphasized the importance of empowering women and promoting education in the region. She praised the efforts of the Sindh government in promoting literary and cultural activities in the province.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, in his address, praised the efforts of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in promoting the rich cultural heritage of Sindh. He emphasized the need for the younger generation to connect with their cultural heritage and promote education in the region. The first day of the festival featured several sessions, including “Digital Age and Future Leaders,” “Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century,” “The Future of Work for Sindh’s Youth: Challenges and Opportunities,” and “Pakistan and the Global Scenario.”

The festival also featured a tribute to Akash Ansari, a conversation with Kamal Hyder Shah, and a session on “The State of Education in Pakistan.”

The first day of the festival concluded with a Sufi night, featuring performances by Hamza Akram Qawwal, Sanam Marvi, and Ahsan Bari.