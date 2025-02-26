CM praises organisers of Horse & Cattle show

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the public on the successful organization of the 16-day Horse and Cattle Show, held after 35 years. In her statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM praised the hard work of the organisation team, saying that their dedication, efforts, and creativity were the driving forces behind the event’s success. She also appreciated the Director General of Parks and Horticultural Authority Tahir Wattoo, along with his officers and staff, for their efforts that brought joy to people. CM Maryam Nawaz further announced that, based on the success of the Horse and Cattle Show, plans will be made to expand similar entertainment events across the province. These events will continue to be held for public enjoyment. She emphasized that the tradition of the Horse and Cattle Show will be continued. The CM highlighted that between February 9 and 24, the event showcased the colors of Punjab, bringing happiness to the citizens. More than 20 major events included thousands of families and children, with 13 international teams contributing to the global recognition of Pakistan and Punjab. After many years, citizens had the chance to enjoy thrilling competitions like Shandur Polo, seven-day spear fighting, Buzkashi, archery, and equestrian contests in Lahore. The CM also noted the cultural richness of Punjab and the promotion of activities from Gilgit-Baltistan, alongside a celebration of traditional cuisines. The event featured a children’s festival, a dog show, exhibitions of flowers, rare and vintage cars, and the exciting “Rustam Punjab” wrestling competition, which further enhanced the experience of the Horse and Cattle Show. The CM announced that after Eid, an industrial exhibition would be held at the Lahore Expo Center. The Horse and Cattle Show was organized under the supervision and leadership of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.