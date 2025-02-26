Court grants bail to man arrested for entering playing field of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Rawalpindi - A court of magistrate here on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to a man who was arrested by New Town police for entering the playing field of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday evening. Magistrate Muhammad Imran Qureshi granted bail to Abdul Qayyum, resident of Bahtar village in Attock, and directed him to furnish a local surety worth Rs50,000. Earlier, the investigation officer in the case asked the court to send the accused to Adiala jail on judicial remand for 14 days as his physical custody was no more required by the police.

After hearing the police supplications, the court granted Abdul Qayyum bail and put off the hearing till March 11.

The New Town police booked the spectator for entering the ground during the match. The first information report was registered on the complaint of station house officer SHO Anwarul Haq. The suspect is charged with section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As per available details, Abdul Qayyum entered the ground from the Yasir Arafat enclosure, violating the law by scaling the security fence. He was holding a photograph of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi when he ran onto the pitch. He tried to hug New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra before he was taken away by the security personnel.

According to security sources, the incident clearly vindicates security lapse on the part of the law enforcers present on the duty. The police high-ups however remained mute when asked if they had launched some sort of probe to determine possible reasons of the security breach.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that an inquiry has been initiated into the security lapse.