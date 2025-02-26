Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court releases PTI worker arrested for spreading fake videos targeting PM, CM

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  The person arrested for spreading hate speech against the prime minister and the chief minister on social media was discharged by the court the very next day. A judicial magistrate released a PTI worker, Javed Subhani, from a case involving the spread of fake and edited videos of the prime minister and the chief minister on social media. The police had accused Javed Subhani of creating and disseminating fake videos on his Facebook ID, which they claimed was part of an organised conspiracy to spread hatred against the government and its institutions. However, after hearing arguments from Javed Subhani’s lawyers, including Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed Jatt, Malik Naeim Iqbal, and Sardar Dawood Ahmed, the judicial magistrate court discharged Javed Subhani from the case.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025