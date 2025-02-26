Court releases PTI worker arrested for spreading fake videos targeting PM, CM

Vehari - The person arrested for spreading hate speech against the prime minister and the chief minister on social media was discharged by the court the very next day. A judicial magistrate released a PTI worker, Javed Subhani, from a case involving the spread of fake and edited videos of the prime minister and the chief minister on social media. The police had accused Javed Subhani of creating and disseminating fake videos on his Facebook ID, which they claimed was part of an organised conspiracy to spread hatred against the government and its institutions. However, after hearing arguments from Javed Subhani’s lawyers, including Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed Jatt, Malik Naeim Iqbal, and Sardar Dawood Ahmed, the judicial magistrate court discharged Javed Subhani from the case.