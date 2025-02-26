Developing Synergy

While the cricketing teams of both Pakistan and Bangladesh continue to struggle, off the pitch, relations between the two nations have been strengthening at an impressive pace. Following the departure of the India-aligned Sheikh Hasina government, a historic thaw in ties has led to steadily increasing cooperation between the two countries.

The recent agreement to initiate direct government-to-government trade, beginning with Pakistan exporting 50,000 tons of rice to Bangladesh, marks a significant milestone in their relationship. Both nations are highly vulnerable to climate-related events, and establishing a direct trade mechanism—particularly for essential commodities like food—is crucial for ensuring stability during times of crisis. This arrangement could serve as a lifeline when climate shocks disrupt food supplies, reinforcing economic and food security for both countries.

This year, Bangladesh has faced particularly high rice prices, traditionally relying on imports from India, Thailand, and Vietnam. By purchasing rice from Pakistan, it aims to stabilise domestic prices and ensure affordability for its citizens. This trade agreement reflects a shared commitment to supporting each other during challenging times and signals a strategic shift away from India’s regional hegemony, which has long sought to curtail South Asian cooperation that does not directly serve its interests.

Historically, when Pakistan and Bangladesh were once united as East and West Pakistan, there existed natural economic synergies. With modern trade infrastructure and logistical advancements, these complementarities can now be fully leveraged for mutual benefit.

This moment represents a crucial diplomatic breakthrough, and both nations must prioritise and nurture this relationship with the same care and strategic importance they accord to ties with regional power players like Saudi Arabia or global superpowers such as the United States and China. Strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations now will ensure that future leaders cannot undermine them for political or ideological reasons. It is time to solidify this partnership as a lasting pillar of regional cooperation.