Digital influencers join Pervaaz Dialogue on risks of irregular migration

ISLAMABAD - Pervaaz campaign, an initiative of the SAFER project co-funded by the European Union, drives a national dialogue on irregular migration across Pakistan’s digital landscape. The campaign raises awareness among youth about the risks of illegal immigration, its emotional toll on families left behind, and the economic opportunities available within Pakistan as a safer alternative. In a series of impactful posts and video messages, influencers have joined forces to debunk myths surrounding illegal migration and the supposed benefits of settling abroad without legal documents. The campaign highlights the harsh realities faced by those who take irregular routes, including detention, exploitation, and deportation. By leveraging platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, Pervaaz is ensuring that authentic, fact-based information reaches a vast audience, particularly young people considering migration. Social media engagement on irregular migration has surged, with Pervaaz campaign posts reaching 1.4 million accounts and generating widespread interactions. Many users are raising concerns about misleading agents and false promises, highlighting the need for greater awareness on safe migration pathways. Sharing her thoughts, the campaign representative, Ayesha Jamal, CEO Cirrus Pakistan, said“Pervaaz is more than just a campaign—it’s a movement towards informed decision-making. By engaging youth where they are most active, we are ensuring that they have access to the right information about legal migration and economic opportunities within Pakistan. Awareness is the first step, but we need systemic support to turn this knowledge into action.” The Pervaaz website and outreach sessions provide vital resources, including: Step-by-step guidance on legal migration, details on vocational training programs available in Pakistan, verification tools to identify registered employment agents. The campaign encourages individuals to check the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE) listings before trusting migration offers and to ensure they have a written contract and Embassy authentication to stay safe from fraud. With its tagline. “Ba-Izzat Taraqi ka Safar”, Pervaaz promotes legal and dignified migration pathways, ensuring that individuals can build a secure future without risking their lives or financial stability.