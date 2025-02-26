Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The provincial capital on Tuesday received drizzle bringing a pleasant change in weather, causing temperatures to drop.The first spell of rain started at 05:05 am and ended by 07:15 am, followed by a second spell from 08:15 am to 09:35 am, throughout the city and adjacent areas. A strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during the next two to three days and under the influence of this system, intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in most parts of Punjab, including the city during the next two to three days. Rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings till March 1 with occasional gaps. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, TT Singh till February 28 and in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur till  February 27.

OUR STAFF REPORT

