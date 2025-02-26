ECP urges provinces to expedite local government elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reaffirmed its responsibility to conduct local government elections at both federal and provincial levels, stressing that provinces must facilitate the process.

During a hearing led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP criticized provincial governments for frequently amending laws, causing repeated election delays.

Raja noted that electoral laws have been changed five times, forcing the ECP to conduct delimitation thrice without holding elections.

Punjab’s Chief Secretary informed the commission that the Local Government Act is under review in the Punjab Assembly, with rules to follow post-legislation.

The ECP directed the Punjab government to expedite the process to enable timely elections.