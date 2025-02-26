Encroachments in Punjab increase instead of removal, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the lack of details regarding encroachments along riversides and waterways.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources was presided over by PPP’s Senator Shahadat Awan. Besides members of the committee, including Senators Faisal Saleem Rehman, Khalil Tahir, and Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary for Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, along with other senior officials of relevant departments.

The committee was informed that encroachments along Punjab’s rivers and waterways had increased rather than being removed, with over 800 new cases reported as of February 2025. SUPARCO data indicated that no major encroachments had been cleared after August 2024. A report submitted in February 2025 recorded 153 encroachments in the Sargodha Irrigation Zone and 676 in the Multan Irrigation Zone. No encroachments were found in Lahore and Sahiwal, while data from Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Pothohar zones had been received.

A representative of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) claimed that all encroachments had been removed before August 2024 but failed to provide supporting data. In response, the committee directed the FFC and the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) to coordinate with provincial authorities and ensure the removal of encroachments within one month, with a complete report to be submitted in the next meeting.

“If the encroachments are not removed within a month, we will take action against the commission,” the committee chairman warned.

Acting Chairman of the FFC Athar Hameed stated that delays were due to the time required to gather information from provinces, while the Secretary for Water Resources assured the committee that the encroachments would be removed within a month.

The chairman further warned that failure to clear the encroachments before the upcoming monsoon season would be considered a criminal act, and those responsible would be held accountable. He also stressed that the FFC must implement the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Marvi Memon case regarding encroachment removal and report back to the committee.

The committee also discussed the proposed legislation on water management in Islamabad. Officials informed the panel that the ministry was consulting with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other stakeholders for an effective plan.

The chairman criticised the CDA, stating that it was unfortunate that, despite ample resources, the authority lacked a flood management plan for the capital. The committee directed the ministry to submit a comprehensive report on water management within two months.

Regarding the implementation of the 2018 Water Policy, the committee inquired about the budget required. Ministry officials estimated that Rs 324 billion would be needed to implement the policy effectively.

The committee also addressed the issue of water depletion in Pakistan. The ministry assured its commitment to developing a national strategy in coordination with all provinces, in line with the Lahore High Court’s directives.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed pending legislation on dam safety. The Secretary for Water Resources assured the panel that a draft law to regulate dam safety would be finalised within a month.