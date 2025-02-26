Final league matches set to decide other finalist of President of Pakistan Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Sarsabz 4th President of Pakistan Polo Cup – National Open Polo Championship 2025 – organized by Jinnah Polo Fields, is nearing its decisive stage, with the final two league matches scheduled for Wednesday (February 26, 2025). In the first match at 2:00 pm, BN/Newage will face DS Polo. BN/Newage team consists of Babar Naseem, Adnan Jaleel Azam, Marcos Solari and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while DS Polo team comprises Daniyal Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Lao Abelenda and Max Charlton. The second match at 3:30 pm will see Olympia/AZB taking on FG Polo. The team Olympia/AZB includes Ahmad Zubair Butt, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Luis Manuel Aguirre and Novillo Astrada while team FG Polo has Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Raja Mikael Sami, Nicolás Ruiz Guinazu and Raul Laplacette. FG Polo has already booked its place in the main final, having won all three of its league matches. Meanwhile, BN/Newage and Olympia/AZB, each with two victories, are battling for the second spot in the main final. DS Polo has managed one win, while HN Polo has been eliminated after losing all their matches. The outcome of Wednesday’s clashes will determine which team will join FG Polo in the grand finale. With everything at stake, the battle for a place in the final promises high-intensity polo action at Jinnah Polo Fields.