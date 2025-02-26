Five development schemes worth Rs 12.058b approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 67th meeting of current financial year (2024-25), approved five development schemes totaling Rs 12.058 billion. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved following schemes: 1. Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore, at a cost of Rs 6,946.258 million. 2. Revamping of Lahore Zoo at a cost of Rs 2,034.648 million. 3. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Attock Khurd, District Attock, at a cost of Rs 1,009.628 million. 4. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Dajal, District Bhakkar, at a cost of Rs 1,182.882 million. 5. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Ghazi Ghat, District Dera Ghazi Khan, at a cost of Rs 885.124 million. The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the P&D Board members and other senior officers.