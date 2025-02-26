FJWU Entrepreneurship Fair 2025 Empowers Women Entrepreneurs and Fosters Business Innovation

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), through its Business Incubation Center (BIC), successfully organized a two-day Entrepreneurship Fair on February 25-26, 2025, aimed at fostering micro-entrepreneurship development. The event served as a vibrant platform for startups, alumni, women entrepreneurs, industry leaders, collaborators, and sponsors to connect, learn, and explore business growth opportunities.

The fair was graced by esteemed guests who emphasized the significance of entrepreneurship in economic empowerment. Chief guest, Ms. Fareeha Ummer, Programme Specialist for Women’s Leadership & Social Reconstruction, highlighted the role of women in business and the need for sustainable entrepreneurial ventures.

Guest of honor, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (PoP, T.I.), Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, commended the efforts of women entrepreneurs and the university’s initiatives in fostering innovation and business development. She encouraged young women to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path and emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting business-minded students through mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities.

Special guests included Madam Samina Fazil, President of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Mr. Asghar Nasar, Regional Coordinator of SMEDA.

They shared insights on market trends, financial planning, and business sustainability, inspiring young entrepreneurs to take bold steps toward success.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 6,000 visitors exploring various stalls showcasing innovative products and services. Women-led startups displayed their entrepreneurial spirit, offering a diverse range of handmade crafts, technology-based solutions, and sustainable business models.

The fair also featured interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions, providing attendees with valuable industry insights and networking opportunities.

The success of the Entrepreneurship Fair 2025 was made possible through the generous support of sponsors. Care International and Meezan Bank played a pivotal role in facilitating the event, demonstrating their commitment to women’s economic empowerment.

Their collaboration with FJWU’s Business Incubation Center is expected to pave the way for future entrepreneurial endeavors and capacity-building programs.

The fair concluded with an inspiring note, reinforcing the university’s vision of creating a thriving ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

The Vice Chancellor reiterated the importance of fostering innovation, resilience, and business acumen among young women, ensuring their active participation in the economic landscape.

The event’s resounding success marks a significant milestone in empowering women-led enterprises and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship within the academic community and beyond.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the Entrepreneurship Fair 2025, marking a new milestone in fostering women-led businesses and innovation.