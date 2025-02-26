Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee meeting held

GIlGIT - A crucial meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister and Chairman of the Apex Committee, Haji Gulbar Khan, along with the Force Commander of Gilgit-Baltistan. Senior civil and military officials attended the meeting. The meeting focused on the overall security situation, law and order, energy sector, educational reforms, tourism and sports events, police reforms, safety of the Karakoram Highway and Jaglot-Skardu Road, and the prevention of illegal arms and drug smuggling. Several key decisions were made during the meeting. The Apex Committee decided to form two high-level committees to address the concerns of the Choula affectees. These committees will engage in negotiations with the affectees and compile recommendations. Subsequently, members of the federal committee will meet with the affectees to determine the next course of action through mutual consultation.