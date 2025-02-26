Govt committed to develop IT sector as a key driver of economic growth

Lahore - The Maiden Pakistan IT-Enabled Exports Startups (PIXS) Competition National Finale, organized by the Services Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), concluded today at the historic Alamgiri Gate, Lahore Fort, celebrating Pakistan’s most promising tech entrepreneurs.Sardar Asif, Chief Guest of the event, and Senator Anushey Rehman, Guest of Honor, addressed the audience, emphasizing the government’s commitment to developing the IT sector as a key driver of economic growth. They lauded TDAP’s initiative in supporting mid-stage startups, providing them with structured acceleration, market access, and global trade linkages to enhance Pakistan’s digital exports. From a nationwide competition, three exceptional startups emerged as winners: Best Overall Startup: Fortify by Ms. Sidra Shakeel (Sindh), Best Startup in Artificial Intelligence: Bosoh Studio by Mr. Asif (Balochistan), Best Women-Led Startup: Resin Drop by Mehbooba (Balochistan), The winners will receive international trade exposure, networking opportunities, training programs, and a one-year free co-working space through Innovista Ravi. In the welcome address, Director General (Services), TDAP, highlighted PIXS as a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to bridge the gap between early-stage startups and established IT firms. “While many startup competitions exist, PIXS is unique in its focus on mid-stage companies—helping them scale, access structured acceleration, and break into global markets.” The event also featured startup pitch sessions, an award ceremony, and a guided tour of Lahore Fort, showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural and tourism potential to an international audience, including diplomats from China, Turkey, the USA, the UK, Ethiopia, and Tajikistan. Sardar Asif reaffirmed the government’s vision to position IT as one of Pakistan’s leading export sectors, while Senator Anushey Rehman stressed the importance of policy and institutional support to enable Pakistani startups to thrive globally.