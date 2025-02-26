Govt to expedite PIA privatisation

ISLAMABAD - The federal government would expedite the second attempt of privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after failing in privatising it in first attempt. An official informed that the federal government had already initiated the process of privatization of PIA. The government’s privatization plan had faced a hit on October 31 last year as the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has attracted only Rs10 billion from the sole bidder for a stake in the national carrier against the minimum expected price of Rs85 billion.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA. The Committee was briefed by the secretary Privatization Commission regarding expenditures incurred on privatization of PIACL. He informed the Committee that during 2023-2024 an amount of USD 4.3 million had been paid to the Financial Advisor Ernst and Youngest out of a total fee of USD 6.8 million was paid which is 63% and the remaining amount will be paid after second attempt. He further briefed the Committee that Privatization Commission had carried out valuation of properties to be retained in the PIACL and updated valuations were reflected in the financial statements for the period ending 30th April 2024. The Committee directed to provide details of properties handed over to holding companies. The Committee discussed the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 (Government Bill) in detail. The Committee raised an objection to Clause 4, Section 7 (4), stating that the Ministry of Law must clarify whether there is any precedent where the Prime Minister has been given the authority to make decisions on privatization process instead of Cabinet. The Committee once again directed the Ministry of Law to present relevant details in the next meeting (in written form). Thereafter, the Committee deferred “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024” (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

The secretary Privatization Commission briefed the Committee that Pakistan Engineering Company, Lahore (PECO) was included for privatization in August 2024. He further informed that the company has no active production line and its staff consists of over 32 employees only. NIT owns 23% shares which were bought from the open market, and on the other hand the Ministry of Industries was of the view that the transactions of these shares are not clear in the stock exchange. The representatives of private sector briefed the Committee about the various problems and stated that Pakistan Engineering Company was a pride for Pakistan. In 1960s, the company was manufacturing aircrafts parts as well and after the management of private sector the loss of the company decreased from 2 billion rupees to only 70 crore.

The Committee recommended that secretary Privatization Consulting with the secretary Industries and Secretary Law may submit a detailed report on it. The Committee directed that the secretary Privatization Commission with consultation of the other entities must clear it within 40 days and way forward must be submitted. The Committee also recommended that Ministry of Industries must pay salaries to the employees of PECO before Eid. The following MNAs namely Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhary, Abdul Qadir Khan, Ms Asiya Naz Tanoli, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mubarak Zeb, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Mehboob Shah besides the officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.