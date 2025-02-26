Hamas, Israel reach agreement to resolve delay in release of Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday that its delegation concluded a visit to the Egyptian capital Cairo, where it reached an agreement to resolve a delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed last Saturday as part of a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement as well as preparations for the next phase of negotiations.

The group emphasized the need for full and precise adherence to all terms of the deal.

Hamas added that a solution has been reached ensuring that the release of Palestinian prisoners would occur simultaneously with the handover of Israeli remains, as previously agreed to under the first phase of the deal, along with additional Palestinian women and children detainees.

An Israeli official confirmed late Tuesday that an understanding had been reached with Hamas to resolve the delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners.

“The Egyptian mediation has succeeded…An agreement was reached to resolve the issue of the delayed release of Palestinian prisoners,” the unnamed official told Israel's Channel 13.

“If there are no last-minute changes, the remains of four Israeli hostages will be returned Wednesday night without a formal ceremony, and Palestinian prisoners will be released gradually from Israeli prisons,” the official added.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal in Gaza began on Jan. 19, spanning three stages, each lasting 42 days, with negotiations for the next phase required before the completion of the current one.

As part of this phase, which involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages—both living and deceased—Palestinian resistance factions have already freed 25 living captives and four deceased individuals in seven separate batches.

Israel has delayed the release of around 620 Palestinian prisoners, despite Hamas fulfilling its commitments under the agreement.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a discussion with several ministers, decided against releasing the Palestinian prisoners, contradicting the recommendation of Israeli security officials.

Netanyahu's office claimed the decision was a response to Hamas violations, citing ceremonies held for six released prisoners last Saturday. Hamas dismissed the accusation as baseless, calling it a pretext to evade Israel’s commitments under the deal.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since last month, pausing the Israeli war, which has killed nearly 48,350 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.