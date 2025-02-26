Ibtisam bowls Lahore Blues to win in National U-17 Cup

LAHORE - Lahore Region Blues continued their dominant run in the National Under-17 Cup 2024-25, securing a 43-run victory over Karachi Region Whites in the opening match of the Super Three round at Multan Stadium.

Batting first, Lahore Blues posted a competitive 233/8 in 50 overs. Arham Danish led the charge with a solid 58, while Naqeeb Ullah (46) and Zain Tasleem (37) provided crucial contributions. Karachi’s Asad Umer impressed with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 57 runs.

In reply, Karachi Region Whites were bowled out for 190 in 47.4 overs. Abdullah Javed top-scored with 48, while Ali Sher added 30. However, Ibtisam Azhar stole the show with a sensational bowling performance, taking 5 wickets for just 27 runs, while Naqeeb Ullah chipped in with two wickets.

For his match-winning spell, Ibtisam Azhar was named player of the match. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed lauded the team, coaching staff, and support staff for their outstanding performance, emphasizing that Lahore Region Blues remain unbeaten in the tournament, a testament to their consistency and dominance.

MUZAMMIL KHAN SHINES AS LAHORE BLUES CRUSH LAHORE WHITES IN SUPER THREE CLASH

Lahore Region Blues secured a commanding 85-run victory over Lahore Region Whites in the Super Three round of the National Under-15 Cup 2024-25 at Dring Stadium. Batting first, Lahore Blues posted 264/8 in 45 overs, with Mahad Ali scoring 64 and Muzammil Khan contributing a vital 52. Yaqoob Khan and M Ihsan chipped in with 33 runs each, while M Hasnain Ejaz took 3 wickets.

In reply, Lahore Whites were dismissed for 179 in 41.4 overs. Umer Younis top-scored with 65, followed by Ali Usman (44) and Abdul Wasay Samar (33). Muzammil Khan and M Ihsan claimed three wickets each, with Yaqoob Khan picking up two. For his match-winning all-round performance, Muzammil Khan was named player of the match.